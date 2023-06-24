NTR wraps up a major schedule of Devara

NTR’s Devara team has successfully wrapped another schedule of the film in Hyderabad. Devara is one of the most anticipated films of Jr NTR in Koratala Siva’s direction. The film is said to be an action drama with jaw-dropping action sequences designed by Kenny Bates and Brad Minnich is looking after the VFX work.

The lead actors of the film were involved in this schedule, which went on for two weeks. A key water sequence has been wrapped up in a special set constructed in Shamshabad. With this, the film has wrapped up four key schedules and the next schedule is expected to start by next month. NTR flew to Dubai today after he completed the current schedule of Devara.

Jahvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan is the villain in this actioner. Devara is being bankrolled by the Yuvasudha Arts banner in association with NTR Arts banner. The film is aimed for summer 2024 release.