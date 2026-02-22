x
NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

NTR wraps up Jordan Schedule of Dragon

Young Tiger NTR and the team of Dragon are working in Jordan and some crucial episodes from the film are canned from the past two weeks. NTR along with Prashanth Neel and the team of Dragon have completed the schedule on time and they returned back to Hyderabad this morning. The next schedule of the film will start next month in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Dragon is over 50 percent complete and the pending portions are expected to be completed very soon.

The movie will not hit the screens as per the plan and the new release date of Dragon will be announced after the shoot concludes. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers. Ravi Basrur is the music composer for Dragon. Soon, after NTR completes Dragon, he will commence the shoot of Devara 2.

