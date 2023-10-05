NTRNeel: High Octane Spectacle shoot begins in April 2024

The much-anticipated action film starring Man of masses NTR and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel was announced long back. NTR was set to begin after his Pan Indian project Devara with director Koratala Siva.

Today makers gave a surprise announcement about the film’s shoot. This high octane action project will commence it’s shoot in April 2024, after the release of Devara first part.

This surprise news, delighted NTR fans who are eagerly waiting to witness NTR through Prasanth Neel’s mass vision.

Announcing the same, makers wrote “The most awaited project of @tarak9999 & #PrashanthNeel will commence in April, 2024. The prestigious high-octane spectacle will create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema.”

Prashanth Neel, who is also writing the script of the film, is said to be putting together an action thriller and while that comes as no surprise, given his penchant for ‘high-octane’ spectacles.