NTRNeel: Man of Masses NTR will join shoot from April 22nd

Published on April 9, 2025 by nymisha

NTRNeel: Man of Masses NTR will join shoot from April 22nd

The much-anticipated action film starring Man of the Masses NTR and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel commenced filming recently. The shoot is progressing at a brisk pace. It is known NTR was not part of the first schedule.

Fans have been hoping to see NTR through Prasanth Neel’s mass vision, who gave massive blockbusters like the KGF series and Salaar. The moment is finally coming soon. NTR will join the shoot from April 22nd. His look is going to amaze everyone.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the magic that will unfold as NTR and Prashanth Neel come together to create something extraordinary on screen. This eagerly awaited action epic will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and other languages.

Directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, it is expected to present NTR in an extraordinary role, combining intense action with a compelling storyline. The film is being produced by the renowned production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film is produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. Bhuvan Gowda will oversee cinematography, and the acclaimed Ravi Basrur will compose the music.

