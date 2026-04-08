NTRNeel: One More Clarification

NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film has always been in the news for wrong reasons. After NTR lost weight and took a long break between the schedules, rumors were all over social media that the team was not convinced with the content. Soon, the team issued a clarity on the same. Prashanth Neel is one director who usually takes bigger breaks between the schedules. Fresh rumors started from the past couple of days that the shoot of the film came to a halt as NTR’s look was not convincing. The team had to issue an official statement again.

They made it clear that the schedule is not cancelled and the film is progressing as per the plan. “There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us” told the official statement from the producers.

Dragon is the title locked for this high voltage action drama. The makers will announce the release date after the shoot of the film completes. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.