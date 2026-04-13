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Home > Movie News

NTR’s Beast Look Loading

Published on April 13, 2026 by nymisha

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NTR’s Beast Look Loading

NTR is transforming himself for Prashanth Neel’s film and he is taking bigger breaks for his transformation. Though it is unclear how many looks Tarak would portray, the top actor is spending hours in the gym to get the desired beast look. Tarak himself posted a click from his transformation in his gym. He gets a chiselled look as a beast and his best look seems to be loading soon. When NTR lost much weight, his fans were left worried but he gained weight again and his pictures from public outings went viral.

NTR posted a back pose with the caption “Built. Not bought”. He hints that he has spent ample time to get the desired look. The current schedule of Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel is happening in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. There are a lot of speculations about the film and the makers have been issuing statements to condemn the rumors. After missing the June release, the makers will announce the new release date of Dragon soon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.

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