NTR’s Bollywood Proposal for Naga Vamsi

From the past one day, there are speculations that young producer S Naga Vamsi has bagged the Telugu theatrical rights of War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles. Naga Vamsi took his official social media page to issue a clarification that the deal hasn’t been closed and all the official updates will be made through Sithara Entertainments. Naga Vamsi distributed NTR’s Devara and he was appreciated for his efforts and work for the film. NTR was pretty much impressed with Vamsi’s work for the film.

NTR is also committed for Sithara Entertainments and Nelson will direct the project. Before this, during a recent visit in Mumbai, NTR himself introduced Naga Vamsi to Yashraj Films and he suggested Vamsi’s name for the Telugu theatrical rights of War 2. The discussions are currently going on and Naga Vamsi is the frontrunner for the Telugu theatrical rights of War 2. Vamsi also bagged the Telugu rights of Suriya’s Retro. War 2 is slated for August 14th release and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara Advani is the heroine in this stylish action drama.