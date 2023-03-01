NTR’s brother-in-law signs his second project

Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s brother Nithin Narne is going to make his debut in Tollywood with ‘Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru’ in Shatamanam Bhavati fame Satish Vegnesa’s direction. The film’s first look was released last year and grabbed attention. Even before its release Nithin Narne signed his second film with Sithara Entertainments.

The film is going to be based on the Bollywood film ‘3 Idiots’. The other two heroes of the film will be Sangeeth Shobhan, brother of Santosh Sobhan and Ram Nithin, Zee5 Hello World fame. The film has already completed half of its shoot and Bheems Ceciroleo is the music director. Nithin was supposed to debut in Tollywood with Teja’s Chitram 1.1, but the film was shelved due to unknown reasons even before it started.