NTR’s Crucial Meeting for War 2

NTR will soon be seen in War 2, one of the biggest actioners that would be made in Indian cinema. Hrithik Roshan and NTR will be seen in the lead roles in this big-budget film. Ayan Mukerji will direct the film and the pre-production work is happening currently. NTR had a crucial meeting with Ayan today in Hyderabad. This is the second time Ayan met NTR in Hyderabad for War 2. The shoot of the film is expected to commence during the end of this year and NTR will join the sets of War 2 after he wraps up the entire shoot of Devara.

There are reports that Hrithik and NTR would be charging huge for their roles and Kiara Advani may play the heroine. Yashraj Films are the producers of this high-voltage actioner. The film is expected to have its release in 2025.