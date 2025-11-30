x
NTR’s Dragon toughest schedule begins in 1st week of Dec

Published on November 30, 2025 by swathy

NTR’s Dragon toughest schedule begins in 1st week of Dec

Man of Masses NTR is currently busy with the NTRNeel shoot. The film is directed by blockbuster director Prashanth Neel. NTR has stunned fans with his remarkable physical transformation, sporting a slimmer and more defined look for his upcoming high-octane film. The powerhouse star is pushing himself to the limit for his next film, doing everything possible to unleash a fierce, beast-like screen persona.

NTR has dropped several kilos, sculpting a lean, sharper, and battle-ready body for this high-octane action drama. His commitment – from intense weight training to rigorous strength conditioning. Prashanth Neel recently locked NTR’s striking new look, which has left everyone thoroughly impressed. Meanwhile, the NTRNeel team is preparing to enter what insiders consider one of the most challenging phases of the entire shoot.

Starting in the first week of December, the crew will move into a demanding night-shoot schedule at Ramoji Film City, working through harsh winter nights. According to a source, this segment is not only crucial but also one of the toughest parts of production, as the sequences being filmed serve as the core of the film’s massive action vision – made even more intense by the biting cold. Director Prashanth Neel recently finalised NTR new look for the film.

Known for his commanding screen presence, NTR is putting in immense effort to embody the demanding role. Under Neel’s direction, his performance promises to deliver a grand visual experience. NTRNeel is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry. The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts banner.

Next Dil Raju working on Six Films Previous G Sai Prasad to be the next Chief Secretary of AP
