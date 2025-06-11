x
NTR’s fans on cloud nine

Published on June 11, 2025 by swathy

NTR’s fans on cloud nine

NTR’s fans have a reason to cheer and celebrate. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, the cat is out of bag through reliable sources about the RRR actor’s new film. Moreover, this is unlike any other big ticket in his filmography. It will indeed be a special one because he will portray the role of a divine which is a rare opportunity for any actor.

By now, it is loud and clear that NTR is going to join forces with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological behemoth. What is going to be more special is that the story is based on Lord Subrahmanya Swamy. Sources revealed that NTR will appear as the lord of war and the film promises a spiritually rich cinematic experience.

Since morning, social media is abuzz with this news as popular Tollywood producer Naga Vamshi dropped a cryptic message through a series of Sanskrit Slokas which caught the attention of everyone. The timing of his post coincides with the speculation that director Trivikram has decided to replace Allu Arjun with NTR for his ambitious mythological spectacle.

NTR’s command on language coupled with his strong diction makes him a hot favourite for such genres. So, it is no surprise that Trivikram cast NTR after Allu Arjun’s exit. In the past, he played the god of death ( Yama) in SS Rajamouli’s Yamadonga and pulled off the role with effortless ease. Now, he gets the chance the play role of a god.

Though NTR has a terrific line-up with War 2 and upcoming films with Prashanth Neel and Nelson Dilip Kumar, the project with Trivikram is turning out to overshadow them because of the genre and the character arc. So, his fans are cock a hoop with the latest developments. They are eagerly waiting for the formal announcement.

While War 2 is gearing up release on August 14th, Prashanth Neel’s film is scheduled for release next year.

