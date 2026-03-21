NTR’s Heavy Discipline for his Transformation

Young Tiger NTR has lost big weight, turned lean and surprised everyone with his transformation for Dragon, a high-voltage action drama that is directed by Prashanth Neel. NTR’s transformation worried his fans and there are a lot of speculations about his health. The actor remained tight-lipped and he continued shooting for Dragon. His transformation is a complete result of discipline and restricted diet told his training team. His team said that the weight loss of NTR was natural and he lost almost 10 kgs and he took seven weeks to lose that weight.

Prashanth Neel wanted a lean physique and NTR was focused on functional training and he worked out for 90 minutes on a daily basis. He took a low protein diet and he took his time to transform for the role. Dragon shoot is happening in Hyderabad and the recent schedule was wrapped up in Jordan. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers. The film’s release date will be announced soon.