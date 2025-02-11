x
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
NTR’s Lean and Slim look surprises everyone

Published on February 11, 2025 by swathy

NTR’s Lean and Slim look surprises everyone

Man of Masses NTR, who will be finishing War 2 very soon will start his much anticipated action film with blockbuster director Prashanth Neel. NTR is currently preparing for a powerful role in this film, where he is showcasing a slim and lean look.

Recently, the actor made headlines when he was seen meeting with Vijay Deverakonda and producer Naga Vamsi. He will be lending his voice for VD12 Title teaser. The production team shared a photo of NTR alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which quickly went viral.

In the image, NTR’s lean look has captivated fans, and his stylish yet simple look has been widely shared on social media. The combination of NTR’s transformation and the directorial flair of Prashanth Neel is sure to create an electrifying cinematic experience.

Directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, it is expected to present NTR in an extraordinary role, combining intense action with a compelling storyline. The film is being produced by the renowned production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film is produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. Bhuvan Gowda will oversee cinematography, and the acclaimed Ravi Basrur will compose the music.

