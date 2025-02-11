NTR’s Lean and Slim look surprises everyone

Man of Masses NTR, who will be finishing War 2 very soon will start his much anticipated action film with blockbuster director Prashanth Neel. NTR is currently preparing for a powerful role in this film, where he is showcasing a slim and lean look.

Recently, the actor made headlines when he was seen meeting with Vijay Deverakonda and producer Naga Vamsi. He will be lending his voice for VD12 Title teaser. The production team shared a photo of NTR alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which quickly went viral.

In the image, NTR’s lean look has captivated fans, and his stylish yet simple look has been widely shared on social media. The combination of NTR’s transformation and the directorial flair of Prashanth Neel is sure to create an electrifying cinematic experience.

Directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, it is expected to present NTR in an extraordinary role, combining intense action with a compelling storyline. The film is being produced by the renowned production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film is produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. Bhuvan Gowda will oversee cinematography, and the acclaimed Ravi Basrur will compose the music.