NTR’s strong lineup of Projects

Young Tiger NTR is completely focused on Devara and the film’s director Koratala Siva announced that the film would have a release in two parts. NTR who took a long break after RRR has lined up several interesting projects in the next couple of years. He signed War 2 and he would shoot with Hrithik Roshan soon after he wraps up Devara. NTR also gave his nod for Prashanth Neel and the film rolls next year.

After completing Prashanth Neel’s project, NTR will return back for the second installment of Devara. Apart from these, NTR is also in talks with Trivikram for a pan-Indian project. Several other Bollywood directors and filmmakers are holding talks with NTR. Tarak is expected to offer a treat for his fans with his perfect lineup of projects in the next couple of years.