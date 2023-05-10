NTR’s whopping remuneration for War 2

While NTR’s fans are waiting for the official announcement about his role in War 2, there is one more interesting buzz about the actor’s remuneration. NTR is among the top 5 highest paid celebrities of Tollywood and he is charging a whopping remuneration of Rs 30 cr for War2. There are also reports that he will also have a share in the profits. As per national media, he charged Rs 45 Cr for RRR and he has hiked his fee after the film’s release.

On the flipside, NTR is the only choice for Aditya Chopra’s War 2. National media also reported that Aditya Chopra wrote the character for NTR and he also designed a fight sequence between Hrithik Roshan and NTR. War 2 is part of the YRF spy series world and will go on floors in November. Currently, NTR is shooting for NTR30 in Koratala Siva’s direction. Jahnvi Kapoor is the lead actress and Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. This untitled film is announced for summer 2024 release.