x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Number of OTT Releases this Week

Published on November 11, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Live: Jubilee Hills By Elections | జూబ్లీహిల్స్‌ పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం.. | Telugu360
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to Celebrate The Girlfriend Success
image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth

Number of OTT Releases this Week

A bunch of originals along with Indian films are available for streaming this weekend. Diwali releases like K Ramp, Telusu Kada, Dude and others will stream on the digital platforms this week. The third season of the sensational web series Delhi Crime will be available on Netflix. Ravi Babu has directed a small project for ETV Win titled Yenugu Thondam Ghatikachalam and it will be available this week. Here is the list of streaming options for the audience this week:

November 11th:

Deathstalker (English) – Prime Video
Kiss Of The Spider Woman (English) – Prime Video

November 12th:

Being Eddie (English) – Netflix

Freakier Friday (English) – Disney+

November 13th:

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) – Netflix Original
Yenugu Thondam Ghatikachalam (Telugu) – ETV Win Original

November 14th:

JurassicWorld: Rebirth (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) – JioHotstar
Dude (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi) – Netflix
Telusu Kada (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi) – Netflix
Inspection Bungalow (Malayalam) – Zee5

November 15th:

K Ramp (Telugu) – Aha

November 16th:

EGO (Telugu) – ETV Win

Next Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to Celebrate The Girlfriend Success Previous Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to Celebrate The Girlfriend Success
image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth

Latest

image
Live: Jubilee Hills By Elections | జూబ్లీహిల్స్‌ పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభం.. | Telugu360
image
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to Celebrate The Girlfriend Success
image
Number of OTT Releases this Week
image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Kamal Haasan’s Biggest Bet on Rajinikanth

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Blast: CM Chandrababu and Ministers Express Shock
image
Terror Strikes the Capital: Deadly Car Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort
image
Fresh Twist in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assets Case

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue