Number of OTT Releases this Week

A bunch of originals along with Indian films are available for streaming this weekend. Diwali releases like K Ramp, Telusu Kada, Dude and others will stream on the digital platforms this week. The third season of the sensational web series Delhi Crime will be available on Netflix. Ravi Babu has directed a small project for ETV Win titled Yenugu Thondam Ghatikachalam and it will be available this week. Here is the list of streaming options for the audience this week:

November 11th:

Deathstalker (English) – Prime Video

Kiss Of The Spider Woman (English) – Prime Video

November 12th:

Being Eddie (English) – Netflix

Freakier Friday (English) – Disney+

November 13th:

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) – Netflix Original

Yenugu Thondam Ghatikachalam (Telugu) – ETV Win Original

November 14th:

JurassicWorld: Rebirth (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) – JioHotstar

Dude (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi) – Netflix

Telusu Kada (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi) – Netflix

Inspection Bungalow (Malayalam) – Zee5

November 15th:

K Ramp (Telugu) – Aha

November 16th:

EGO (Telugu) – ETV Win