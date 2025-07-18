Nuvvunte: Ram’s Poetic Lyrics, Anirudh’s Catchy Vocals

Ram Pothineni surprises fans with his lyrical debut in an evocative love number, sung soulfully by Anirudh Ravichander. The first song from Andhra King Taluka is finally here. Titled Nuvvunte Chaley, this single is an intimate letter to love.

Ram showcases a new dimension as a lyric writer. His words are poetic and meaningful, echoing the silent promises lovers make. It’s a powerful debut for him as a lyricist, and it adds a personal texture to the track that feels genuine. The composer duo Vivek–Mervin’s composition is lush yet intimate, whereas Anirudh Ravichander’s catchy vocals take the song to the next level.

The song is set against the stunning serenity of the countryside, offering visuals that are both idyllic and grounded. Ram and Bhagyashri Borse’s onscreen chemistry adds warmth to the narrative.

Nuvvunte Chaley sets the tone for the film’s musical journey, and also sets the bar high. Directed by Mahesh Babu P on Mythri Movie Makers, Andhra King Taluka is currently being filmed in Hyderabad.