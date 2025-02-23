x
NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:

Published on February 23, 2025 by nymisha

NVS Reddy inspects Airport to Future City Metro Rail route:

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has started work on Future City Metro Rail. HMRL MD NVS Reddy visited areas through which Metro Rail passes from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to proposed Future City and on Sunday informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for laying Metro Rail till Future City.

According to a press statement from HMRL, the proposed Metro Rail line from Shamshabad Airport to proposed Future City will be 40-km long. HMRL explained that it will take 40 minutes to travel from Airport to Future City.

HMR MD NVS Reddy visited the areas through which proposed Metro Rail connecting Future City with Airport passes on Sunday and took stock of the terrain and conditions in the area.

It is informed that the Airport to Future City Metro Rail will pass through Konagara Kalan, Meerkhanpet, Lemur, Timmapur, Rachulur, Bahadurguda, Pedda Golkonda. This Metro Rail line will consist both elevated Metro Rail and ‘At Grade’ Metro Rail on road surface.

The DPR will be prepared and presented by March end for the approval. The Airport to Future City Metro Rail is planned with an estimated outlay of Rs 8,000 Cr.

