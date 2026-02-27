O. Panneerselvam Joins DMK, Meets Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has officially joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. His entry into the ruling party has created intense discussion across the state’s political landscape.

Panneerselvam arrived at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, and formally joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. He was accompanied by Minister Sekarbabu. The visuals of the two leaders arriving together quickly gained attention.

His son O. P. Ravindranath Kumar, former Member of Parliament, also joined the DMK along with Usilampatti MLA Ayyappan and several loyal supporters. A large number of his followers gathered at the party headquarters, underlining the significance of the moment.

A Shift After Political Isolation



The move comes after months of political uncertainty for Panneerselvam. Once a three time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he had been engaged in a prolonged power struggle within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagamagainst Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The internal conflict weakened his position both legally and politically.

Over time, several of his close supporters distanced themselves. Senior leaders and legislators chose different political paths. Some aligned with the DMK, others moved to rival parties, and a few returned to the AIADMK camp. This steady erosion of support left Panneerselvam facing limited options.

Though he maintained proximity to the Bharatiya Janata Party, political equations shifted when the BJP strengthened its understanding with Edappadi Palaniswami. As electoral calculations intensified ahead of the Assembly elections, it became clear that Panneerselvam’s political space within the AIADMK framework had narrowed significantly.

The Stalin Meeting That Sparked Speculation



Speculation about his move began earlier when Panneerselvam met Chief Minister Stalin during the final day of the recent Assembly session. That meeting triggered widespread debate about a possible political realignment.

In recent days, he again met Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. His son Ravindranath Kumar was also present during the interaction. Observers viewed these meetings as strong signals of an impending decision.

What This Means for Tamil Nadu Politics



Panneerselvam’s entry into the DMK marks a dramatic shift in Tamil Nadu politics. A leader who once headed the AIADMK government has now crossed over to its principal rival. Reports suggest that he may even resign from his current MLA position, though there has been no official confirmation.

For the DMK, the move adds a seasoned political figure with administrative experience. For the AIADMK, it signals another chapter in its ongoing internal churn. The coming weeks are likely to reveal how this realignment reshapes alliances and electoral strategies in the state.

Tamil Nadu politics has witnessed many turning points over the decades. This could well be one of the most defining shifts in recent times.