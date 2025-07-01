x
Home > Politics

Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru

Published on July 1, 2025

Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru

Popular personality development trainer, writer and magician BV Pattabhiram passed away on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The 75-year-old Pattabhiram died of heart attack. The death of the septuagenarian self-help trainer and writer, leaves millions of Telugu people in grief leaving an unfillable void.

Hailing from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh BV Pattabhiram got settled in Hyderabad. Though he was employed in a government job, his relentless efforts in the field of magic, personal development, self help literature, ensured that he became an influential figure with millions of fans and followers.

BV Pattabhiram first earned public recognition as magician in 70s and 80s. However his work in the field of personality development, counselling and self help literature in 90s and 2000s has earned him altogether different image and popularity, making him a go-to trainer and speaker for personality development, career guidance and self improvement topics.

One of his rare achievements as a magician was, his feat of driving a bike blindfolded from Ravindra Bharati to Charminar in 1984.

As a self-help writer he has written popular books like Positive thinking, Genius, Manasu Bhasha Mind Magic, Good Parent, Good Teacher, Maate Mantram, Kashtapadi Chadavoddu, Suthradarulu and others.

A quintessential professional who follows what he preaches, BV Pattabhiram has been a lifelong learner. By updating his knowledge from time to time, he has won even the hearts of millennials and GenZ with his speeches and writings.

Even in the last stages of his life, he did not rest and has been counseling youth and delivering motivational speeches. He had started a YouTube channel with the title ‘Pattabhiramabanam’ and regularly gave advice and interesting content on various useful topics.

The news of BV Pattabhiram’s death comes as a big shock for his followers. But it is heartening to know that he will live forever through his inspirational works and books. We will miss you Pattabhiramgaru.

