Obscene Content: Yash’s Toxic in Trouble

After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has rejected a series of scripts and he finalized Toxic, an action drama. Marking the birthday of Yash, the teaser of the film is released and it is filled with objectionable and obscene content. A complaint has been lodged with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC) against the content from the teaser. Yash is seen engaging in a sexual act in a parked car with a woman in the teaser and this triggered enough criticism.

The women wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka have met the Karnataka State Commission for Women and they demanded a removal of the teaser from all the public platforms. After the complaint was filed, the Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and sought appropriate action against the team of Toxic. The KSWC also asked the CBFC to submit a detailed report on the steps taken. The team of Toxic is yet to respond to the controversy.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is a high voltage action drama. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria play other important roles. Produced by KVN Productions, Toxic is slated for March 19th release across the globe and the film will head for a clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.