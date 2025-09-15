x
Home > Movie News

October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Published on September 15, 2025 by sankar

October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Successful director Anil Ravipudi knows the best to complete the shooting schedules on time and he plans lengthy schedules without major breaks. The shoot of his upcoming movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi got interrupted because of the Union strike but it is on perfect track. Anil Ravipudi and his team are in plans to complete the entire shoot before the end of October.

A 25-day lengthy schedule of the film is planned in October and this brings an end for the film’s shoot. The patchwork will be done in November if needed. Venkatesh will join the sets of the film in October and he will complete his portions in a single schedule along with a song. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a wholesome family entertainer that is in Sankranthi 2026 race. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are the lead actors. Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela are the producers. Chiranjeevi will join the sets of Bobby’s film from November.

