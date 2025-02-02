Official: Anirudh on board for Nani’s ‘The Paradise’

Tamil sensation Anirudh is the busiest music composer and he is occupied with Tamil biggies. He rejected a series of Telugu and Hindi films. The top composer has signed Nani’s upcoming movie ‘The Paradise’ and the makers made an official announcement today. This is the third collaboration of Nani and Anirudh after Jersey and Gang Leader. Anirudh is charging a whopping remuneration for the film. The Paradise is the costliest attempt in Nani’s career and is directed by Srikanth Odela.

The female lead is yet to be finalized and the shoot commences very soon. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers of this action thriller. Srikanth Odela has been working on the script from the past two years. Nani is busy completing the shoot of HIT 3 and the film is slated for May 1st this year. Nani will spend a lot of time on the sets of The Paradise.