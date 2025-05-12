x
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Movie News

Official: Kannada Superstar in Ram’s Next

Published on May 12, 2025 by swathy

Official: Kannada Superstar in Ram’s Next

upendra rao in RAPO22

Energetic Star Ram is shooting for an emotional entertainer directed by Mahesh Babu P. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace. The title glimpse of the film will be announced on May 15th and Andhra King Thaluka is the title speculated for the film. Ram plays a youngster who is a diehard fan of a top actor. Kannada Superstar Upendra is rumored to play one more important role in the film and the makers today made an official announcement for the same.

Upendra essays the role of Surya Kumar in the film and the makers revealed the look of Upendra from the film. Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady in this entertainer. Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer and Vivek Siva, Mervin Solomon are the music composers. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Andhra King Thaluka will hit the screens this year. Ram is seen in a class look after years in this film.

