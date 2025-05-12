Official: Kannada Superstar in Ram’s Next

Energetic Star Ram is shooting for an emotional entertainer directed by Mahesh Babu P. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace. The title glimpse of the film will be announced on May 15th and Andhra King Thaluka is the title speculated for the film. Ram plays a youngster who is a diehard fan of a top actor. Kannada Superstar Upendra is rumored to play one more important role in the film and the makers today made an official announcement for the same.

Upendra essays the role of Surya Kumar in the film and the makers revealed the look of Upendra from the film. Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady in this entertainer. Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer and Vivek Siva, Mervin Solomon are the music composers. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Andhra King Thaluka will hit the screens this year. Ram is seen in a class look after years in this film.