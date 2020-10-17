Official: Keerthy Suresh locked for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

After the super success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu signed one more out and out commercial entertainer titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram is the director and there are speculations that Keerthy Suresh is in talks for the heroine’s role. Marking the birthday of Keerthy Suresh, the makers welcomed her on board for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu himself announced the news through his twitter handle.

The first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will commence next year in USA for 45 days. Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are in talks for other important roles in this mass entertainer. Thaman started working on the tunes. 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for Dasara 2021 release.