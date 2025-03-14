x
Home > Movie News

Official: Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Postponed

Published on March 14, 2025 by nymisha

Official: Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Postponed

Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced for March 28th release and as speculated the film is now postponed. The makers announced the new release date with a striking poster. Telugu360 broke the news first and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now release on May 9th across the globe. Pawan Kalyan will participate in the shoot of the film and he will complete the pending portions of shoot. AM Jyoti Krishna is the director and Krish has directed the major portions and he walked out of the project after a long delay.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is said to be a periodic drama and it is made on a huge budget. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will also have a pan-Indian release and the theatrical deals will be closed soon. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. AM Rathnam is the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for this interesting attempt. Pawan Kalyan was specially trained in martial arts before he commenced the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

else

