Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Rumors are on about Pooja Hegde shaking her leg with Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie titled Coolie. The makers have made an official announcement for the same today and a poster is out. Pooja Hegde looked sizzling hot in a red outfit. The filming of the song will take place very soon. Pooja Hegde has no big offers in Telugu and Tamil. The actress is struggling hard to make a comeback and she will be now seen in a special song.

Coolie is a high voltage actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film is all about gold smuggling mafia. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir will be playing other prominent roles. Anirudh scores the music and Aamir Khan will be seen in a cameo. Sun Pictures are the producers. The film’s new release date will be announced soon.