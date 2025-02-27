x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Published on February 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Rumors are on about Pooja Hegde shaking her leg with Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie titled Coolie. The makers have made an official announcement for the same today and a poster is out. Pooja Hegde looked sizzling hot in a red outfit. The filming of the song will take place very soon. Pooja Hegde has no big offers in Telugu and Tamil. The actress is struggling hard to make a comeback and she will be now seen in a special song.

Coolie is a high voltage actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film is all about gold smuggling mafia. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir will be playing other prominent roles. Anirudh scores the music and Aamir Khan will be seen in a cameo. Sun Pictures are the producers. The film’s new release date will be announced soon.

Next YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments Previous Nani’s HIT 3 to have a Stiff Competition
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Latest

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s big offer for Dil Raju
image
Nani’s The Paradise going Global
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
Official: Pooja Hegde to sizzle in Coolie

Most Read

image
Posani Krishna Undergoes Medical Examination
image
YSRCP MLA Illegal Encroachments
image
KTR’s Bold Statement on Delimitation

Related Articles

Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree Suma Kanakala in new rugged look Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai Andreea Stunning Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot NTR’s Super Stylish Look