Official: RGV’s Police Station Mein Bhoot

Veteran director and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will continue to direct films and he is not much bothered about the success track and debacles he delivered. Though his films lost craze and RGV is not the happening director, he continues to bag films and he has producers backing him. His next big attempt is titled Police Station Mein Bhoot and the makers released an official poster today. Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh will play the lead roles in this horrifying drama.

Police Station Mein Bhoot has a tagline of ‘You Can’t Arrest The Dead’. The shoot of the film commenced recently and it would be completed in quick schedules. Police Station Mein Bhoot has the collaboration of several producers like Karma Productions, Emirates Media Productions LLC, U Entertainment and RGV Aarvii Productions. The release date and other details about Police Station Mein Bhoot will be announced at a later date.