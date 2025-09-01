x
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Official: RGV’s Police Station Mein Bhoot

Published on September 1, 2025 by sankar

Official: RGV’s Police Station Mein Bhoot

RGV's Police Station Mein Bhoot

Veteran director and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will continue to direct films and he is not much bothered about the success track and debacles he delivered. Though his films lost craze and RGV is not the happening director, he continues to bag films and he has producers backing him. His next big attempt is titled Police Station Mein Bhoot and the makers released an official poster today. Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh will play the lead roles in this horrifying drama.

Police Station Mein Bhoot has a tagline of ‘You Can’t Arrest The Dead’. The shoot of the film commenced recently and it would be completed in quick schedules. Police Station Mein Bhoot has the collaboration of several producers like Karma Productions, Emirates Media Productions LLC, U Entertainment and RGV Aarvii Productions. The release date and other details about Police Station Mein Bhoot will be announced at a later date.

