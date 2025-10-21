x
Official: Srinidhi Shetty joins Venkatesh’s Next

Published on October 21, 2025 by sankar

KGF sensation Srinidhi Shetty is quite selective and the actress has been focused on Telugu movies mostly. She was seen in Nani’s HIT 3 this year and her performance was appreciated. The actress played one of the leading ladies in Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and the film is heading towards a disaster. Srinidhi Shetty is said to be the leading lady in Venkatesh’s upcoming movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The shoot of this family entertainer commenced recently.

Srinidhi Shetty is confirmed as the leading lady and the makers have issued an official statement today. A poster has been released marking the actress’ birthday. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is composing the music and background score for this untitled family entertainer. S Radha Krishna’s Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and the film releases during summer 2026.

