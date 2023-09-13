Official word from the team of Salaar

It is official that Salaar will miss September 28th release. The makers have been tightlipped and never responded about the delay or the new release date of the film. The entire nation and the film circles are waiting for the announcement. A statement from Hombale Films is finally out and the makers clarified that they are committed to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience.

“We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey” told the statement.

The new release date of Salaar is expected to be out soon.