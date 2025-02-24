Official: Yash’s Toxic is shot in English

Toxic, starring Yash is currently under shooting mode. It will be the next big Indian movie planned, written and filmed in both English and Kannada simultaneously. It’s being filmed in both languages to make it a truly global movie. It will also be dubbed in many Indian languages, like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Geetu Mohandas is directing this high voltage action entertainer.

Director Geetu Mohandas said that they wanted Toxic to be a story that felt real to people in India and around the world. She added that they worked hard to capture the details of the story in both Kannada and English, so that viewers from different backgrounds would have a genuine experience. Toxic is a blend of artistic ideas and good business sense. It’s a journey that goes beyond borders, languages, and cultures, and it’s meant to touch people’s hearts and minds everywhere.

KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations are the producers. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan will be seen in other important roles in Toxic. The new release date of the film will be announced soon and Toxic will release this year.