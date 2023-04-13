Reacting strongly to the complaints of Tadipatri municipal councillors that they are unnecessarily putting a great hardship, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday warned the officials who are harassing the councillors will have to pay a very heavy price soon.

Some women councillors also informed Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra at Rayalacheruvu that false cases are being foisted against them only to subject them to mental agony.

“I am aware of all the goings-on here and those who are resorting to such cruel activity will be taken to task and action will be taken against such officials by ordering for a judicial inquiry once the TDP is into power,” Lokesh told them.

At Divalamadugu, the local women narrated to Lokesh that they are getting drinking water from their fields as the pipelines that got damaged have not been repaired by local MLA, Peddareddy. They informed Lokesh that the whole village which has 200 houses has a single borewell and even that is not working properly.

Lokesh promised to supply drinking water to every doorstep immediately after the TDP came back to power. The border villages of Karnataka in Anantapur district are full of liquor and ganja but not drinking water, he said and assured them that the Rayalacheruvu will be filled with drinking water and the pipelines too will be repaired soon after the TDP forms the government.

As Lokesh’s pada yatra ended in the combined Anantapur district, he wrote a letter to the people of the district profusely thanking them for their cooperation. “Even under the hot Sun, you all travelled with me and I will never forget in my life the affection and love you all have shown to me,” Loeksh said in the letter.

The local TDP leaders and party activists gave a fond farewell to Mr Lokesh and the pada yatra entered the combined Kurnool district on Thursday. The TDP leaders and party cadre came in large numbers to welcome Lokesh to Kurnool district at D Rangapuram of Done Assembly segment.