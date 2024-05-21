Officials have to go to jail if they violate law to favour Jagan, says Bonda Uma

Former MLA and senior TDP leader, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Tuesday felt that it is ultimately the officials who will have to go to jail and face the music if they violate the law reposing faith in Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to favour him.

Umamaheswara Rao told media persons at the party headquarters here that there is no single in which anyone has progressed well after reposing faith in Jagan. In fact, Jagan has the habit of exploiting the officials and later deserting them, he remarked and asked the official circles to be cautious.

When his father, Dr YS Rajasekhgara Reddy, was the chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, Jagan forced the officials to totally violate the laid down norms which ultimately resulted in the bureaucrats landing in jail, Bonda Uma reminded. The senior IAS officer in the State, Sri Lakshmi, who was the topper in civil services in her batch, could not become the chief secretary of the State only because of the cases pending against her due to the favour done to Jagan during that time, he pointed out.

“We have clear evidence how the former chief secretary, LV Subrahmanyam, was humiliated by Jagan and we all know the fate of the former director general of police (DGP), Gowatham Sawang, who danced to the tunes of Jagan,” Bonda Uma recalled. Despite knowing all these issues, some IAS and IPS officers are still trampling the existing norms only to favour Jagan, making a mockery of the rule of law, he said.

Jagan, who has encouraged violence in the elections, ran away to London while his advisor, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s whereabouts are not known to anyone now, he said. The bureaucrats, Rajendranath Reddy, PSR Anjaneyulu and Dhanujay Reddy, too are found missing, he remarked.

Listing out the names of several other officers who are not in limelight after the poll process is over, Umamaheswara Rao asked as to why cases are not booked against the YSRCP leaders though many lethal weapons were found in their houses. The police officers are conniving with the YSRCP leaders, the TDP leader and former MLA said and demanded stringent action against those officials who are now hand-in-glove with such leaders.