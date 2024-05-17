x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Politics

Officials supported ruling party only, says Anam

Published on May 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Officials supported ruling party only, says Anam

Former minister and senior TDP leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Friday said that the officials have supported the ruling YSR Congress in the just-concluded general election to the Assembly and Parliament.

He said that the officials did not support the TDP as alleged. He also said that the officials have failed to provide security at the polling booths on the day of polling. They have ignored even the sensitive polling booths as well, he said.

He said that Marripadu mandal in Atmakur Assembly constituency is a sensitive area. The officials have just deployed women police at the polling stations in the mandal, he alleged. People here use country bombs, and it is a known fact, he said. However, the police did not provide proper security here, he said.

He said he took the issue to the notice of the election commission. But no one responded to his complaint, he said. He said that he then alerted the TDP polling agents and prevented rigging in several booths. The ruling YSR Congress had made arrangements for rigging in the mandals, but the TDP could prevent it, he said.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that the TDP-led NDA alliance would form the government after June 4. He said that people have come in large numbers only to vote for the TDP and alliance. The women were in large numbers, he said and they came to the polling stations because of the free bus travel promise by the TDP, he said.

He alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take care of the welfare of the people in the last five years. All that Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged was the mafia, he alleged. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had looted the state in five years.

He found fault with the government bringing the Land Titling Act and termed it as anti-constitutional. He asked the government to withdraw the Land Titling Act. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no experience in administration. The state requires an experienced leader like Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

Next YSR Congress would get less than 25 Assembly seats, says Raghurama Previous Land Issue: NTR’s team issues a Statement
else

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Latest

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Most Read

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake