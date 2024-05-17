Officials supported ruling party only, says Anam

Former minister and senior TDP leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Friday said that the officials have supported the ruling YSR Congress in the just-concluded general election to the Assembly and Parliament.

He said that the officials did not support the TDP as alleged. He also said that the officials have failed to provide security at the polling booths on the day of polling. They have ignored even the sensitive polling booths as well, he said.

He said that Marripadu mandal in Atmakur Assembly constituency is a sensitive area. The officials have just deployed women police at the polling stations in the mandal, he alleged. People here use country bombs, and it is a known fact, he said. However, the police did not provide proper security here, he said.

He said he took the issue to the notice of the election commission. But no one responded to his complaint, he said. He said that he then alerted the TDP polling agents and prevented rigging in several booths. The ruling YSR Congress had made arrangements for rigging in the mandals, but the TDP could prevent it, he said.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that the TDP-led NDA alliance would form the government after June 4. He said that people have come in large numbers only to vote for the TDP and alliance. The women were in large numbers, he said and they came to the polling stations because of the free bus travel promise by the TDP, he said.

He alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take care of the welfare of the people in the last five years. All that Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged was the mafia, he alleged. He also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had looted the state in five years.

He found fault with the government bringing the Land Titling Act and termed it as anti-constitutional. He asked the government to withdraw the Land Titling Act. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no experience in administration. The state requires an experienced leader like Chandrababu Naidu, he said.