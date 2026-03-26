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Home > Movie News

OG 2: Pressure Mounting on Sujeeth

Published on March 26, 2026 by swathy

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OG 2: Pressure Mounting on Sujeeth

Pawan Kalyan’s recent offering Ustaad Bhagat Singh has turned out to be a big embarrassment for the actor. Soon after the debacle, Pawan Kalyan announced that he is not taking any new film except OG 2. Sujeeth is the only director who lived up to the expectations in presenting Pawan Kalyan that thrilled his fans. Sujeeth was appreciated for the technical aspects of OG and the film is the highest grosser among Pawan’s films. OG 2 will take time to happen as Sujeeth is occupied with Nani’s Bloody Romeo. Nani will kick-start the shoot later this year and the film is expected to release in summer next year.

The biggest puzzle is if Pawan Kalyan waits for the arrival of Sujeeth or if he takes up a new film. OG 2 will be high on expectations and Sujeeth has to impress Pawan’s fans big time. After several debacles, Pawan’s fans are hoping that OG 2 is the perfect comeback film for Pawan. Sujeeth has to take extra care on the script and he has to deliver a bang. For now, the pressure is now on Sujeeth. More updates about the film will roll next year.

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