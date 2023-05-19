OG Aiming for a Christmas Release?

OG film is the most anticipated gangster drama of Pawan Kalyan in the direction of Sujeeth. The film’s shoot is happening at a brisk speed. OG completed the Mumbai schedule recently and kick-started the next schedule in Hyderabad yesterday. The film is carrying an impressive buzz after the introduction video was out.

The latest buzz is about the release date of this gangster drama. The exact release date of the film is still uncertain. For now, the filmmakers are working to have a Christmas release for the film. An official announcement is expected soon. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the lead actress in the film. DVV Entertainments is bankrolling the project and S Thaman is working on the sound.