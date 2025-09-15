OG and Kantara 2 waiting for Ticket Hikes

The government of Telangana has made it clear that there would be no ticket hikes and special premiere shows. However, the government of Andhra Pradesh has been granting hikes and special shows for all the films. OG and Kantara: Chapter 1 are the upcoming biggies that will release during the Dasara holiday season. OG will get the best ever release and the film is expected to open with a bang. The government of AP will grant permissions for special shows with the needed hike for OG and the same will be implemented for Kantara: Chapter 1.

In Telangana, it is unclear about the hike. The team of OG is confident that the government of Telangana will support the film during the Dasara holiday season. The team of Kantara: Chapter 1 has applied for ticket hike in Karnataka as the new GO for the ticket cap has been passed recently. Recent releases Mirai and Kishkindapuri have been doing extremely well without any ticket hike and this makes it clear that the audience are against the price hikes. But for biggies like OG, the makers will have to get a ticket hike because of the bigger bets involved.

OG featuring Pawan Kalyan will release on September 25th while Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 will release on October 2nd.