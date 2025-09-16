x
Home > Movie News

OG continues its strong trend in USA

Published on September 16, 2025 by snehith

OG continues its strong trend in USA

Pawan Kalyan’s long awaited gangster drama OG is set to break numerous records in USA as per the current box office trends. The advance sales kicked off well in advance one month before release and the trending has been quite phenomenal so far with just 10 days to go for release. If the craze for tickets continue at this rate, there are strong chances that the film will create a euphoria at the US box office with its premieres.

As per trade reports, OG has till now grossed over $ 1.5 Million and surpassed Pawan Kalyan’s previous highest Agnyathavaasi in North America. The Sujeeth directional is trending better than Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and NTR’s Devara and just trailing behind Prabhas’ Kalki 2898AD. Trade circles are expecting OG to clock more than $ 3 million from its premieres alone due to the massive craze among overseas audiences. Once the trailer is unveiled, there will huge momentum in the sales. Almost after 8 years, Pawan Kalyan’s film is set to create history in USA.

If OG manages to secure decent talk, overseas box office will witness a havoc in the first weekend due to Pawan Kalyan’s stardom and lack of heavy competition from any other biggies. However, the question remains is whether the same trend continues till the film’s release or not. The promotional content has been a big hit so far and all eyes are now on the trailer which is expected to be out in a few more days.

OG stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as female lead and Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist. The film is slated for release on September 25th.

