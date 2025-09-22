x
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh

Published on September 22, 2025 by sankar

OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is heading for a grand and record release across the globe on September 25th and there would be early premieres on the night of September 24th. The government of AP has granted permissions for special shows with ticket hikes. The early premiere show is planned to take place at 1 AM on September 24th night. The government of Telangana granted premiere show permission from 9 PM on September 24th and the distributors of AP have mounted pressure on the makers.

The government of AP has now issued a new GO with the new timings for the premiere show. The premiere show in AP will be screened at 10 PM on September 24th and all the other permissions, ticket hikes will not be changed. The only change is for the special premiere show timing on September 24th. OG is a stylish action drama directed by Sujeeth and is produced by DVV Danayya. Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan will be seen in the lead roles.

