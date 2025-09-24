x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC

Published on September 24, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC

Just a day before its grand release and also after the ticket sales have already begun, the Telangana High Court has delivered a shocking blow to Pawan Kalyan’s much anticipated film OG.

As per the latest reports, the High Court has suspended the government’s order to raise ticket prices and permissions to screen special shows from today’s night. Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the order after one Mahesh Yadav filed a petition against the recent government order which includes these privileges based on the team’s request. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for October 9th.

The petitioner contended that the power to hike ticket prices and permissions to grant additional shows vests with the Hyderabad city commissioner ang the district Collectors but not the government. So, the HC has immediately struck down the order in this regard. This has come as a huge shock to the team ahead of its grand release. Already, lakhs of tickets have been sold through various booking sites at the hiked prices. It is unclear whether those who booked tickets will get refund or not.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the government might direct the district Collectors to issue directions in this regard to avoid any legal complications. Also, the distributors might file a lunch motion petition to challenge the order.

A few days back, Telangana government allowed tickets for special shows to be priced at 800 all over the state and granted hike upto to Rs. 445 in multiplexes and Rs. 277 in single theatres for the first ten days. The Andhra Pradesh government also granted permissions and hikes.

The advance sales all over the globe are nearing 100 Crores for the first day and the film is set for a humongous opening irrespective of how the High Court order goes about.

Next Interim relief for Group I candidates Previous YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
else

TRENDING

image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Latest

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Most Read

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions