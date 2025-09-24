OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC

Just a day before its grand release and also after the ticket sales have already begun, the Telangana High Court has delivered a shocking blow to Pawan Kalyan’s much anticipated film OG.

As per the latest reports, the High Court has suspended the government’s order to raise ticket prices and permissions to screen special shows from today’s night. Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the order after one Mahesh Yadav filed a petition against the recent government order which includes these privileges based on the team’s request. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for October 9th.

The petitioner contended that the power to hike ticket prices and permissions to grant additional shows vests with the Hyderabad city commissioner ang the district Collectors but not the government. So, the HC has immediately struck down the order in this regard. This has come as a huge shock to the team ahead of its grand release. Already, lakhs of tickets have been sold through various booking sites at the hiked prices. It is unclear whether those who booked tickets will get refund or not.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the government might direct the district Collectors to issue directions in this regard to avoid any legal complications. Also, the distributors might file a lunch motion petition to challenge the order.

A few days back, Telangana government allowed tickets for special shows to be priced at 800 all over the state and granted hike upto to Rs. 445 in multiplexes and Rs. 277 in single theatres for the first ten days. The Andhra Pradesh government also granted permissions and hikes.

The advance sales all over the globe are nearing 100 Crores for the first day and the film is set for a humongous opening irrespective of how the High Court order goes about.