OG Movie Review

Final Report :

” OG ” feels like a devoted fan’s tribute to his idol. By second half middle the elevations feel overdose. Sujeet delivers a well crafted, multi-layered mafia story with some powerful elevation moments for Pawan Kalyan standout highlights include the introduction, interval block, post-interval sequence, and the Johnny- inspired climax. The fan pleasing touches land well, and the sleek visuals add a polished, niche appeal.

However, the pre-climax and the 30 minutes leading up to it feel heavy, and the first half heroine segments come off as dull filler. Thaman’s background score boosts several key scenes but occasionally slips into repetition. The biggest shortcoming is the underwhelming family drama whether it’s Prakash Raj’s track or the hero’s own family life, neither storyline manages to resonate.

In summary, it’s a standard commercial film that lands around average from a critic’s perspective, while offering plenty of satisfying moments for die hard fans.

Fans and admirers will find it good watch, while others might consider giving it a try it’s neither a standout nor a letdown.

Post interval twenty minutes is a feast for fans.

Ojhas ‘s reentry to Mumbai mass elevation works

First Half Report:

OG’s first half is super. Sujeet showcases Pawan Kalyan exactly the way fans have been hoping to see him. Surprisingly, the plot packs a good story with its mafia backdrop, layered villains, and a stellar cast that elevates every scene. Thaman’s background score keeps the energy high throughout, and the film’s scale feels truly grand.

OG’s introduction sequence is outstanding. Sujeet nailed it. Best in pawan career

Premise setup, title cards and till now first 20 minutes of the film is on TOP Gear

Best quality technically too

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG has generated enough buzz and is the craziest Telugu film in the recent times. The film directed by Sujeeth is a stylish action drama and it is produced by RRR fame DVV Entertainment. Some of the top technicians like Ravi K Chandran and Thaman worked for the film. The songs and the trailer generated enough buzz on the film. Priyanka Mohan is the heroine and Emraan Hashmi is the lead antagonist. The film is heading for a record release across the globe and here is the review of OG: