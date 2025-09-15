OG needs Buzz outside Telugu States

OG is the craziest Telugu film of the year and the pre-release sales are creating wonders all over. The content that is released from the film is impressive and the expectations are quite big. But the team has to promote the film outside the Telugu states to get the needed boost and open on a strong note. OG is a film with potential and it can do big in the neighboring markets. The team has to kick-start the aggressive promotions which are quite crucial for any film. Teja Sajja’s Mirai has made a big difference because of the wide promotions.

OG will have a pan-Indian release and it has to be promoted all over as it is not just a regional film. The genre has the potential to do wonders in all the markets. Emran Hashmi is the lead antagonist and he has to be used for the North Indian promotions. Though Pawan Kalyan promised to allocate 3 days for the promotions, the team has to convince him about the buzz that surrounded the film and take him to larger platforms of North India. Mega fans are urging the producers to kick-start the promotions on a full-fledged note. The film is just ten days away for release. OG is directed by Sujeeth and is produced by DVV Movies. Priyanka Mohan is the heroine in this stylish actioner and Thaman is the music composer.