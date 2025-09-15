x
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
OG needs Buzz outside Telugu States

Published on September 15, 2025 by nymisha

OG needs Buzz outside Telugu States

OG is the craziest Telugu film of the year and the pre-release sales are creating wonders all over. The content that is released from the film is impressive and the expectations are quite big. But the team has to promote the film outside the Telugu states to get the needed boost and open on a strong note. OG is a film with potential and it can do big in the neighboring markets. The team has to kick-start the aggressive promotions which are quite crucial for any film. Teja Sajja’s Mirai has made a big difference because of the wide promotions.

OG will have a pan-Indian release and it has to be promoted all over as it is not just a regional film. The genre has the potential to do wonders in all the markets. Emran Hashmi is the lead antagonist and he has to be used for the North Indian promotions. Though Pawan Kalyan promised to allocate 3 days for the promotions, the team has to convince him about the buzz that surrounded the film and take him to larger platforms of North India. Mega fans are urging the producers to kick-start the promotions on a full-fledged note. The film is just ten days away for release. OG is directed by Sujeeth and is produced by DVV Movies. Priyanka Mohan is the heroine in this stylish actioner and Thaman is the music composer.

