OG Speculations: Sujeeth Clears the Air

Young and talented director Sujeeth bagged an opportunity to direct his demigod Pawan Kalyan in OG and the film offered a perfect treat for Mega fans. Sujeeth is appreciated for presenting Pawan Kalyan in the most stylish avatar and the film also ended up as the biggest hit in Pawan Kalyan’s career. But there are speculations from the past few days on social media that all is not well between Sujeeth and DVV Danayya, the producer of OG. There are reports that Sujeeth also had to spend some money from his remuneration to complete the project. Sujeeth also signed a film for DVV Danayya which was planned for Nani. The film changed hands and the producer changed. This added more fuel to the speculations.

Keeping an end to the speculations, Sujeeth has issued an official statement.

“A lot is being said, but very few truly understand what it takes to carry a film from start to finish. The belief and strength my producer and team showed for OG can’t be put into words. That’s what gives this film its strength today. It hasn’t been easy for anyone, but every bit of effort came from a place of commitment. Let’s keep the process respected. The love and madness shown by fans for Pawan Kalyan garu and OG make it feel meaningful. Grateful to Danayya garu for his constant support and belief” told the statement of Sujeeth.