x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OG team not worried about Pawan’s availability

Published on September 5, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
OG team not worried about Pawan’s availability
image
Revanth Reddy’s strange reason for keeping this portfolio
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema

OG team not worried about Pawan’s availability

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan came out for movie promotions for the first time in the last ten years a few weeks ago for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The reason why Pawan voluntarily decided to put his political responsibilities aside and promote the film aggressively was because of the fact that producer AM Ratnam invested a lot of money and time for the project and also because there was relatively low buzz due to multiple postponements.

Now, Pawan Kalyan’s much anticipated film OG is gearing up for a massive release in three more weeks. But, there is no clarity on whether Pawan will promote this film. Close sources to the actor revealed that he is most likely ignore promotions because of his hectic work schedule in this month. Pawan Kalyan is going to attend the monsoon sessions of assembly from September 18th and also needs to take part in crucial meetings relating to his ministries. So, there is a strong possibility that he might not even have a day off from his busy work to promote OG.

However, OG team is not worried about Pawan’s availability. As the buzz on this gangster drama is already quite high and unprecedented, there will be hardly any impact even if Pawan doesn’t promote the film. The team believes that the pre-release content is enough to create huge anticipation on the film and generate terrific openings in all territories. So, the team decided not to insist Pawan Kalyan about promotions. There is no clarity whether Pawan will have time even attend a pre-release event if it is held during the assembly sessions.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film is slated for release on September 25th.

Next Trending News Today Previous Revanth Reddy’s strange reason for keeping this portfolio
else

TRENDING

image
OG team not worried about Pawan’s availability
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
What Happened to Krish?

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
OG team not worried about Pawan’s availability
image
Revanth Reddy’s strange reason for keeping this portfolio
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy’s strange reason for keeping this portfolio
image
Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In
image
Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures