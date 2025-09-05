OG team not worried about Pawan’s availability

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan came out for movie promotions for the first time in the last ten years a few weeks ago for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The reason why Pawan voluntarily decided to put his political responsibilities aside and promote the film aggressively was because of the fact that producer AM Ratnam invested a lot of money and time for the project and also because there was relatively low buzz due to multiple postponements.

Now, Pawan Kalyan’s much anticipated film OG is gearing up for a massive release in three more weeks. But, there is no clarity on whether Pawan will promote this film. Close sources to the actor revealed that he is most likely ignore promotions because of his hectic work schedule in this month. Pawan Kalyan is going to attend the monsoon sessions of assembly from September 18th and also needs to take part in crucial meetings relating to his ministries. So, there is a strong possibility that he might not even have a day off from his busy work to promote OG.

However, OG team is not worried about Pawan’s availability. As the buzz on this gangster drama is already quite high and unprecedented, there will be hardly any impact even if Pawan doesn’t promote the film. The team believes that the pre-release content is enough to create huge anticipation on the film and generate terrific openings in all territories. So, the team decided not to insist Pawan Kalyan about promotions. There is no clarity whether Pawan will have time even attend a pre-release event if it is held during the assembly sessions.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film is slated for release on September 25th.