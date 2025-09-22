x
Home > Movie News

OG Trailer: Stylish and Action Packed

Published on September 22, 2025 by sankar





Though the trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s OG got delayed, the wait is worth. The trailer of the film is finally out after a long wait and it lives up to the expectations. The trailer is packed with stylish action and Pawan Kalyan roars loud. Sujeeth presents the film in the most stylish manner which is supported by the best music and stunning cinematography work. The trailer is well packed and it hints of a strong flashback of OG which is expected to be the major highlight of the film.

OG happens in Mumbai and the film features several renowned actors like Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and others. Thaman designs an intense and unique sound for the character of OG. The cinematography work by Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa stand out. Pawan Kalyan looks stylish and energetic as OG throughout. His performance is the expected USP of the film. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, the film is in the race for September 25th release across the globe.

Next Kalki Sequel: Dream Pair to Reunite? Previous Lokesh Announces ₹150 Cr World-Class Library, Sets 24-Month Deadline
