x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues

Published on August 23, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody
image
OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues
image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals

OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues

Usually, release dates of big-ticket films are locked well in advance to avoid any confusion in trade circles and also to ensure that there won’t be any clash between two top league actors. But, in the case of Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, there is no official clear cut clarity yet on the release plans even as the original date initially fixed by the makers of both films is just a month to go.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is undoubtedly the most eagerly awaited film of the season. The makers announced the release date as September 25th long time ago. In all the promotional content released so far, the team insisted that there is no change in release plans despite so many rumours in the media regarding postponement. However, there is no official confirmation so far whether the film is arriving on the same date or not.

On the other side, Balakrishna’s highly anticipated sequel Akhanda 2 has also locked the same date when the shooting formalities kicked off. All these days, the team maintained that there is no change in their release plans. Recently, they reiterated that the film is getting ready for release on the same date even after ‘OG’ team announced its date. This has led to a lot of uncertainty among the buyers of both films.

As both Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna hail from the same coalition government in Andhra Pradesh and given the cordial terms between both of them, there is no way that both OG and Akhanda 2 will have a head on clash at the box office. Even though none of them have announced to alter the release plans, it can be sensed that either of them will make way for the other film. However, there is no clarity yet with just a month to go. It needs to be seen whether the uncertainty will be resolved in the next few days or not..

Next Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody Previous A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals
else

TRENDING

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody

Latest

image
2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next
image
Trivikram lining up new Projects for Pawan Kalyan
image
Sundarakanda Dear Eira Song: A Must Listen Melody
image
OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues
image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals

Most Read

image
A Ban Too Costly: How India’s Gaming Law Hurts More Than It Heals
image
Liquor Scam Heat Turns to Ex-Minister Narayana Swamy: Arrest Likely?
image
Setback for KCR and Harish Rao in Telangana High Court Over Kaleshwaram Probe Report

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch