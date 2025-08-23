OG vs Akhanda 2 : Uncertainty and Confusion continues

Usually, release dates of big-ticket films are locked well in advance to avoid any confusion in trade circles and also to ensure that there won’t be any clash between two top league actors. But, in the case of Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, there is no official clear cut clarity yet on the release plans even as the original date initially fixed by the makers of both films is just a month to go.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is undoubtedly the most eagerly awaited film of the season. The makers announced the release date as September 25th long time ago. In all the promotional content released so far, the team insisted that there is no change in release plans despite so many rumours in the media regarding postponement. However, there is no official confirmation so far whether the film is arriving on the same date or not.

On the other side, Balakrishna’s highly anticipated sequel Akhanda 2 has also locked the same date when the shooting formalities kicked off. All these days, the team maintained that there is no change in their release plans. Recently, they reiterated that the film is getting ready for release on the same date even after ‘OG’ team announced its date. This has led to a lot of uncertainty among the buyers of both films.

As both Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna hail from the same coalition government in Andhra Pradesh and given the cordial terms between both of them, there is no way that both OG and Akhanda 2 will have a head on clash at the box office. Even though none of them have announced to alter the release plans, it can be sensed that either of them will make way for the other film. However, there is no clarity yet with just a month to go. It needs to be seen whether the uncertainty will be resolved in the next few days or not..