Om Bheem Bush Grand Overseas Release By Great India Films

Great India Films, one of the key players in the overseas distribution business, is bringing the out-and-out hilarious entertainer Om Bheem Bush to the overseas audience.

Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna are going to offer laughter therapy as Bang Bros in the movie directed by the very talented Sree Harsha Konuganti of Husharu fame and produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu.

With the teaser and trailer creating a lot of buzz, the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch this movie in cinemas. The songs scored by Sunny MR and his superb background score for the promos make the movie more exciting.

Apart from wholesome entertainment, the movie has other aspects such as emotions, paranormal activities, and thrilling and mysterious elements, to engage the audience from start to end.

The movie deals with a unique point that wasn’t disclosed in the promotional material, as to give a pleasant surprise to the viewers in the theatres.

Great India Films is planning to release this highly anticipated movie grandly in overseas. The movie which will have its worldwide theatrical release on March 22nd will have premiere shows in overseas on the 21st.

