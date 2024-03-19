x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Amala Paul With Family
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Om Bheem Bush Grand Overseas Release By Great India Films

Om Bheem Bush Grand Overseas Release By Great India Films

TRENDING

image
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh
image
Allu Arjun in Vacay Mode
image
Change in Rajamouli’s strategy with Mahesh Babu
image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?

Om Bheem Bush Grand Overseas Release By Great India Films

Spread the love

Great India Films, one of the key players in the overseas distribution business, is bringing the out-and-out hilarious entertainer Om Bheem Bush to the overseas audience.

Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna are going to offer laughter therapy as Bang Bros in the movie directed by the very talented Sree Harsha Konuganti of Husharu fame and produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu.

With the teaser and trailer creating a lot of buzz, the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch this movie in cinemas. The songs scored by Sunny MR and his superb background score for the promos make the movie more exciting.

Apart from wholesome entertainment, the movie has other aspects such as emotions, paranormal activities, and thrilling and mysterious elements, to engage the audience from start to end.

The movie deals with a unique point that wasn’t disclosed in the promotional material, as to give a pleasant surprise to the viewers in the theatres.

Great India Films is planning to release this highly anticipated movie grandly in overseas. The movie which will have its worldwide theatrical release on March 22nd will have premiere shows in overseas on the 21st.

CLICK HERE!! for OM BHEEM BUSH USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Transition of Tamilisai: Rekindling the Debate on Governors’ Political Roles Previous Jagan asks Party coordinators to guide candidates
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun in Vacay Mode
image
Change in Rajamouli’s strategy with Mahesh Babu
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?

Latest

image
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh
image
Allu Arjun in Vacay Mode
image
Change in Rajamouli’s strategy with Mahesh Babu
image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?

Most Read

image
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh
image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Addresses YSRCP Allegations and Public Concerns

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions Nadiya Switzerland Trip Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple Nayanthara With Kids Amala Paul With Family Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire