Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Director Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba played the lead roles in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi and AR Sanjeev is the director of this interesting attempt. The movie is a romantic comedy and the trailer, promotional content looked impressive. 35 fame Srujan Yerabolu is the producer and Jay Krish is the music composer. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is the remake of Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jayahe. What happens if a wife revolts against her husband forms the major theme and story of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. Prasanthi (Eesha Rebba) is a simple girl who is grown up with her family and is restricted by almost everyone among the family members. She dreams of love marriage to get the needed freedom but she gets forced and gets hitched through an arranged marriage. She gets married to Omkar Naidu (Tharun Bhascker) who is into his own business. He dominates his family and he shows his anger on the family along with his wife.

After waiting with patience, Prasanthi turns against him. She gets trained in Karate before her revolt. The rest of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is all about the consequences that take place between the couple after the fight. Watch Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi to know about what happens next.

Analysis:

It is not an easy task to bring a native feel for remakes. Several changes have to be made without spoiling the essence and disturbing the plot. The team did not make any changes to the story and the theme. The nativity is changed as per the taste of the Telugu audience. All the characters are designed to suit the Godavari nativity and they will be using the same dialect throughout the film. Prasanthi’s journey and her childhood are presented well and are realistic. The film enters into a fun tone after the introduction of Omkar Naidu’s character. The real conflict starts after the revolt of Prasanthi.

The first half of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is passable and is engaging throughout. But the second half of the film misses the fun and the engaging episodes. There is so much scope for entertainment but the director did not take that chance to keep the audience entertained. The second half also misses the realistic feel and authenticity that is seen in the first half of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. Brahmanandam’s role is boring as a Judge. On the whole, the second half fails to live up to the expectations after an engaging first half.

Performances:

Tharun Bhascker is well fit in the role of Omkar Naidu. He emoted well and looked natural in the role. He looked quite new when spoken in Godavari dialect throughout the film. Eesha Rebba will be loved by everyone and she looked good in her attempt in the role of Prasanthi. She did well in the action episodes. Brahmaji is the major entertainer in the film and all his episodes were well presented. All the other actors were decent in their roles.

The director has tried his best to bring a native touch to the remake. He has been successful for the most of the time. Some of the dialogues written in Godavari dialect are impressive. The director should have taken more care on the second half of the film. The editing work is decent. The production values are good enough and the songs are well placed. On the whole, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is a decent attempt.

