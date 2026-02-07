One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna is the National Crush and she is balancing her career by signing films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The actress completed the shoot of her next Bollywood outing Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor. The film will hit the screens soon. Even before the film’s release, Rashmika has signed one more film with Shahid Kapoor. Badhaai Ho and Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma will direct this romantic entertainer.

Both Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have signed the film and agreed to come on board for the project which is yet to be titled. Jio Studios and The Vermilion World will produce this prestigious film. The shoot of the film will start during the second half of the year. Rashmika has recently joined the shoot of Allu Arjun and Atlee film, Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali. The actress has Mysaa ready for release soon.