Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Home > Movie News

One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna is the National Crush and she is balancing her career by signing films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The actress completed the shoot of her next Bollywood outing Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor. The film will hit the screens soon. Even before the film’s release, Rashmika has signed one more film with Shahid Kapoor. Badhaai Ho and Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma will direct this romantic entertainer.

Both Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have signed the film and agreed to come on board for the project which is yet to be titled. Jio Studios and The Vermilion World will produce this prestigious film. The shoot of the film will start during the second half of the year. Rashmika has recently joined the shoot of Allu Arjun and Atlee film, Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali. The actress has Mysaa ready for release soon.

Previous Allu Arjun sets New Trend in Indian Cinema
