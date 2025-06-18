One more Death in YS Jagan’s Palnadu Tour

Andhra Pradesh ex-Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is touring in Palnadu district today and the tour started on a bad note as his convoy hit an old man and he passed away in the hospital. A YSRCP supporter fainted during Jagan’s public meeting in Sattenapally today and he was rushed to a hospital. The doctors confirmed that the supporter was brought dead to the hospital. He is identified as Jayavardhan Reddy and he hails from Sattenapally who owns an automobile business in the town.

With YS Jagan’s arrival, there was so much pressure on the locals and Jayavardhan Reddy felt uneasy and he fainted on the spot. An old man named Singayya from Yetukuru passed away today morning after YS Jagan’s convoy hit him. He was rushed to a hospital and he passed away during the medication. There were no proper arrangements made for the public meeting of YS Jagan and he was badly criticized. The cops announced that the permissions were granted for a meeting sized 100 people but a number of vehicles were rushed along with YS Jagan’s convoy.